Bears' Justin Fields is a 'tremendous athlete,' says new Cub Dansby Swanson

Justin Fields is a 'tremendous athlete,' says new Cub Dansby Swanson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bears quarterback Justin Fields may have gotten snubbed in this year's Pro Bowl, but he was easily one of the most exciting players to watch in the NFL.

His ability on the field even caught the attention of new Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson.

"A tremendous athlete," Swanson said on 670 the Score. "You think if they (Bears) get a star wide receiver around him, he's got a chance to be pretty special."

Fields' Year 2 was filled with growth and broken records along the way without the help of a top wideout.

Despite Sunday's 25-20 loss to the No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles, Fields set the Bears' single-season record for rushing yards by a quarterback in the first half, surpassing Bobby Douglass' record of 968 yards in 1972.

Fields also became the third quarterback in NFL history with 1,000 rushing yards in a season, joining Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson as the only other quarterbacks to record that feat.

The Bears are currently projected to own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and if they land a stud wide receiver to help out Fields, he'll definitely be "pretty special."

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!