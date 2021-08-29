Bears' Justin Fields touchdown in two-minute drill is crazy

WATCH: Fields caps incredible two-minute drill with crazy TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Well, it looks like Justin Fields has the two-minute drill down pretty good. Fields pretty much made every right decision as he marched the Bears down the field for a 78-yard touchdown drive to cap the first half.

He saved his best play for last, on this incredible touchdown throw too.

Fields played well throughout the first two quarters, completing 7-10 passes for 54 yards, plus the one touchdown. He added 13 yards on two scrambles too.

That will likely wrap up Fields’ preseason. Now the only question is when he’ll take the field in the regular season.

