Bears’ Justin Fields has third-highest selling jersey in NFL

Fields has third-highest selling jersey in NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Justin Fields Era began the second he was drafted after a stunning move by the Bears.

He's been the talk of the town in the football world from sportscasters to Bears fans on Twitter and he hasn't even played in his first NFL game.

Now, Fields has the third-highest selling jersey in the NFL, according to a tweet by NFL on FOX.

Here's a look at the top selling player jerseys in the NFL 👀 pic.twitter.com/uCImRKOk1T — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 28, 2021

The first listed is the iconic navy home jersey. Fields' name also took up the no. 4 and 5 spots with the orange alternate jersey and white away jersey respectively.

The other top-selling jerseys listed in this year's 2021 draft class included Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith and No. 1 overall pick and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence's teammate Tim Tebow, who is planning his NFL comeback, has the top two highest selling jerseys.