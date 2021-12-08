Bears' Justin Fields will start Sunday vs. Packers

Justin Fields is back and will play Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields is back.

The Bears’ rookie quarterback was cleared by doctors this week and will start Sunday night in Green Bay, Bears head coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday.

Fields has missed the last two games after suffering fractured ribs Nov. 21 against the Baltimore Ravens. Nagy said Fields’ ribs are fully healed, which will allow him to practice fully this week.

The No. 2 quarterback situation is a little more murky. Andy Dalton suffered an injury to his non-throwing hand while making a tackle following one of his four interceptions Sunday against the Cardinals. Nagy said Dalton will not practice Wednesday, but would not go into details about the severity of that injury. If Dalton isn’t cleared to be Fields’ backup against the Packers, Nick Foles would serve as the No. 2 quarterback for the fifth time this season.

Fields was making immense progress before suffering the ribs injury last month. He played very well in games against the 49ers and Steelers before the Bears’ bye week. He was struggling against the Ravens, but it’s unclear when the injury occurred. Eventually he left the game and was replaced by Dalton.

This is the second ribs injury for Fields in the last calendar year. He played through a significant ribs injury in Ohio State’s loss to Alabama in January’s National Championship Game.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!