Bears' Justin Fields will start against Browns in Week 3

Justin Fields will start for Bears against Browns in Week 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The moment every Bears fan has been waiting for is finally here. Justin Fields is getting his first NFL start this Sunday against the Browns. Matt Nagy announced on Wednesday that Andy Dalton will be week-to-week with a knee injury, thrusting the rookie quarterback into the starting role.

However this doesn’t mean that Fields will hold onto the job for good. Nagy reiterated that Dalton is still the Bears’ QB1, when he’s healthy. He also said that he didn’t expect an IR stint for Dalton, indicating that he could return within three weeks.

It is important to note that the main reason Nagy wouldn’t say whether or not Fields could win the job over the next couple of weeks is because they’re maintaining a short range of focus. He and the Bears are worried about this week of practice and this game. Beyond that is too far in the future to think about. But Nagy also mentioned that, as always, Fields would be evaluated for his play. Make of that what you will.

Fields played limited snaps in Week 1, highlighted by a nifty touchdown run. In Week 2, he played much more as Dalton had to exit in the second quarter. However, it was a bumpier road for Fields in Week 2. He threw his first interception of the year and was left without a score.

On the year Fields has gone 8-15 for 70 yards, with 11 rushing attempts for 34 yards. He also has the one rushing touchdown and one interception. Dalton has completed 36-49 passes for 262 yards, with 38 rushing yards on four carries. Dalton also has one passing touchdown and one interception.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!