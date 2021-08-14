Bears' Justin Fields set to play today, fans on Twitter are HYPED

Twitter is HYPE for Justin Fields to play today originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

I don’t know if you’ve heard, but first-round draft pick Justin Fields is going to see his first NFL game action today when the Bears take on the Dolphins to kick off the preseason. Question is, will this game be a simple measuring stick to see how far Fields has progressed this offseason? Or will it be a seminal moment that launches his inevitable Hall of Fame career? If you spent any time on Twitter before kickoff on Saturday, you’d probably think it’s the latter.

JUSTIN

FIELDS

PLAYS

FOR

THE

CHICAGO

BEARS

TODAY!



BEARS FANS.....CAN WE GET A BEAR DOWN!!! 🐻⬇️ — JustAnotherYear_Chicago (@OfficialJAYCHI) August 14, 2021

If Justin Fields plays “okay” today it doesn’t mean he’s a bust.



But if he balls out, he’s a future hall of famer.



I don’t make the rules. — Dave (@runbackdave) August 14, 2021

🚨JUSTIN FIELDS PLAYS FOOTBALL TODAY🚨 — Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) August 14, 2021

You know what's dope about being able to watch Justin Fields today? I'm not even overly excited because of what I expect. Not hope for. Expect. Don't remember having that feeling at QB in long time. If ever. — Big DAVE (@BawlSports) August 14, 2021

Justin Fields leads the Chicago Bears to the super bowl today. — Markitos (@mrangelCHI) August 14, 2021

There are at least some out there not getting caught up in the hype.

Story continues

do you think expectations for bears rookie Justin Fields are too lofty? — Derek (@D3r3kMWN) August 14, 2021

Expectations too lofty? On Twitter? Naaaaah, couldn’t be.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!