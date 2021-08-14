Bears' Justin Fields set to play today, fans on Twitter are HYPED

Alex Shapiro
·1 min read
Twitter is HYPE for Justin Fields to play today originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

I don’t know if you’ve heard, but first-round draft pick Justin Fields is going to see his first NFL game action today when the Bears take on the Dolphins to kick off the preseason. Question is, will this game be a simple measuring stick to see how far Fields has progressed this offseason? Or will it be a seminal moment that launches his inevitable Hall of Fame career? If you spent any time on Twitter before kickoff on Saturday, you’d probably think it’s the latter.

There are at least some out there not getting caught up in the hype.

Expectations too lofty? On Twitter? Naaaaah, couldn’t be.

