Bears' Justin Fields scores first touchdown of his career

WATCH: Justin Fields scores first touchdown of his career

Justin Fields has scored his first touchdown as a Chicago Bear, and it only took him four plays to do it. The score came on a read-option keeper, with J.P. Holtz leading the way as a blocker.

Fields’ first three plays of the game were a nine-yard pass to Marquise Goodwin, an end-around handoff, and a shovel pass to Allen Robinson for one yard.

When he’s been in the game, Fields has looked cool, calm and collected. But he’s only been in for one play at a time, not a full series yet.

With his early success, fan clamoring for Fields to start is sure to only ratchet up from here.

