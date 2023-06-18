Bears’ Justin Fields says chemistry with DJ Moore came on ‘quickly’

Justin Fields and DJ Moore have been the talk of the Chicago Bears’ offseason program as their chemistry has flourished.

Throughout OTAs and minicamp, Fields and Moore have made impressive plays on a daily basis that indicate the Bears could have something special on their hands.

Teammates have pointed out how quickly they’ve developed that chemistry, and Fields agreed.

“It did come on quickly,” Fields said. “I didn’t really expect anything because it’s different for each guy, but I feel like with DJ, his body language is pretty easy to read. Early on we communicated on how we want each route ran and stuff like that. Of course, he has a lot of experience.

“He’s been in the league for a good period of time now. He’s played a lot of football, so he knows different coverages really well. That’s one thing that I was kind of impressed about with the offense coming in and just understanding, seeing coverages really well on short routes and stuff like that. He’s been great. And you know, the chemistry has really picked up.”

Chicago had the league’s worst passing attack in 2022, averaging 130.5 yards per game. Now, the Bears have upgraded their receiving corps. In addition to Moore, they’ve also added rookie Tyler Scott and tight end Robert Tonyan.

Moore gives Fields a legitimate No. 1 receiver that he’s lacked. When you look at how other young quarterbacks have excelled with a top wideout, the expectation is Fields will take that step forward in the passing game and prove to be the franchise quarterback Chicago has been waiting for.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire