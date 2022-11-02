Bears’ Justin Fields is primed to ball out in week 9

Yahoo Sports’ Andy Behrens explains why fantasy managers should start the Chicago quarterback against the Dolphins this week.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

ANDY BEHRENS: Just in case you hadn't noticed, Justin Fields has been a rock solid QB1 over the past four weeks. Guy has ruching touchdowns in back-to-back games. He's rushed for 230 yards over his last three games. That's pretty good.

He's now on pace for 900 rushing yards on the season. And oh yeah, the Bears are letting him throw a little bit, too. He's finally consistently back over 20 attempts per game. I know, that doesn't seem like a lot to ask. But he wasn't there at the start of the season.

He just threw a pair of touchdown passes against Dallas. That's a pretty good pass defense. This week he's not facing a very good pass defense. He gets Miami. That's a D that ranks 26th against the pass.

And then after Miami, it's Detroit and then Atlanta. These are three of the friendliest matchups that the league can possibly offer. I think Fields continues his role. This week I'm going to give him 188 passing yards, another passing score, 77 yards on the ground, and another rushing touchdown. That is another QB1 finish for Fields.