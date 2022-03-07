Bears’ Justin Fields praised by former Ohio State teammates

There’s a lot of excitement about Bears quarterback Justin Fields heading into his second NFL season. Fields had a tough rookie year, which included being among the most-sacked quarterbacks and handcuffed by the coaching staff.

But this year will serve as a fresh start for Fields, who will be learning a new offense with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. More importantly, new general manager Ryan Poles will look to maximize Fields’ development by adding playmakers at wide receiver and offensive linemen to keep him upright.

Fields has been lauded for his athleticism, work ethic and star power, including from his former teammates at Ohio State.

During the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, Fields’ former Ohio State teammates, including top wide receiver prospects Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, had plenty to say about their college QB.

TE Jeremy Ruckert on playing with Fields

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

“You can tell right away he’s a pro. Obviously, he’s got the athletic ability and the talent that you look for in a quarterback, but my experience with him was that he went about his business the right way. You knew what you were getting with him. There wasn’t much inconsistency there. He made the right throws all the time and he’s just a competitor, and that’s what you want in your quarterback.”

OL Thayer Munford on his athleticism

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

“I love him. He’s always done what’s best for the team and for him. If he got into a horrible situation on the field, if the pocket collapses, he could roll out and use his athleticism and throw to Chris or Garrett or whoever’s down there. You’ve seen in the NFL glimpses of it.”

OL Nicholas Petit-Frere on overcoming adversity

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

“He played hard. That’s something that we always knew about Justin is that whatever [adversity] that he saw or whatever happened to him that he was going to play hard.”

WR Chris Olave on potential reunion with Fields in the NFL

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Story continues

“Oh yeah, definitely. Having him in college as my quarterback, I know what he can do on and off the field and I know how hard he works. I feel like we’re very similar in ways and I feel like we can complement each other if we do end up on the same team.”

WR Garrett Wilson on potential reunion with Fields in the NFL

Ralph Freso/Getty Images

“If that would happen, that would be awesome. I haven’t really thought about where I’m going to be playing—anywhere would be a blessing—but definitely linking back up with Justin at the NFL level would be a dream come true, for sure.”

Olave on Fields’ future

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

“Justin is a great player, great dude, and I can’t wait to see his career take off.”

Wilson on Fields’ leadership

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

“How he approached coming into Ohio State and took on the role, his new role that he had, that’s something that we all noticed and that’s why you saw him be a captain after that year there. He’s a really special dude, special on the field as well, but what he did off the field, all of that was real.”

Ruckert on Fields’ potential

USA Today Sports

“I think the sky’s the limit for him. Everybody knows that. Like I said before, his talent has always been there and the way he goes about his business is something that makes him truly special. He’s a pro. You know what you’re getting with him. And as he continues to grow and continues to learn, he’s only going to get better. I’m excited to watch it as a friend but also as a football [player].”

[listicle id=501348]

1

1