Bears' Justin Fields practices with Kaepernick, Tyrod Taylor

Fields practices alongside Kaepernick, Tyrod Taylor originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields is putting in the work this offseason.

On Thursday, Fields was spotted hard at work training with Darnell Mooney inside Georgia Tech's Brock Football Practice Facility in Atlanta.

Mooney is the Bears top receiver now that Allen Robinson has officially signed with the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. The Bears also added two new wide receivers this week, Byron Pringle (Kansas City Chiefs) and Equanimeous St. Brown (Green Bay Packers).

Fields and Mooney strengthening their chemistry is exactly what the Bears offense needs this season. Last year, Mooney raved over Fields' accuracy and his ability to throw deep.

"The very first one that he threw up to me I was smiling mid-route of just seeing the ball in the air and just where it was placed," Mooney said. "He's very accurate with his ball and he understands exactly where he wants the ball."

Fields had a full on quarterbacks session Friday as he practiced alongside former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs.

Fields will be entering his second year under new Bears head coach Matt Ebeflus and new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

