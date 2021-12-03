Bears' Justin Fields not medically cleared to play, but improving

Fields not medically cleared to play, but progressing originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields is still not ready to play, but he’s getting closer. Matt Nagy announced on Friday that it would be Andy Dalton leading the Bears, and Nick Foles back him up, because Fields has yet to be medically cleared to play. However he has been noticing improvement.

“I think progress is definitely the good word for him,” Nagy said. “Being able to get out there in practice and throw the ball around and get used to doing the common stuff that you do. And now the biggest thing for him is just being able to understand, probably more than anything, just the pain management of how things feel.”

Unfortunately for the Bears, it’s tough for them to simulate how Fields will feel after taking a shot from an edge rusher.

“We're obviously not going to go out there and hit him while he's running around in practice and see. So it's going to be a constant communication between him, our trainers, myself, just to how he's feeling and how everything is going. For this week, that's probably the best thing that we feel, between him, us, our doctors/trainers, and so, that's why we're fortunate in this situation to be able to have Andy and Nick in this situation.”

Dalton led the Bears to a win over the Lions in relief of Fields last week. Since replacing Fields midway through the third quarter of Week 11, he’s completed 35-62 passes for 518 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!