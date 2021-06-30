Bears' Justin Fields NFL rookie card previewed on Twitter

First look at Justin Fields rated rookie card from Panini originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Sports memorabilia got their first look at a Justin Fields card in a Bears jersey this week. Panini teased their Fields NFL rated rookie showcase card on Monday.

This year’s NFL rated rookie showcase set features 42 incoming NFL players and each card is serial numbered.

We’ve now seen a Fields card, Fields in his Bears uniform and even a sneak peek at Fields in Madden 21. Now all we have to see is Fields on the… field.

The Panini rated rookie showcase cards go on sale on July 19.

