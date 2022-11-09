Bears' Justin Fields named NFC offensive player of the week

Justin Fields named NFC offensive player of the week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

No surprises here.

The NFL named Justin Fields the NFC offensive player of the week after his stellar, multi-record-breaking performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Fields turned it up a notch on Sunday.

He threw for 123 yards and three passing touchdowns. On the ground, he broke Michael Vick's NFL single-game quarterback rushing yards record, running for 178 yards.

Fields also tacked on a 61-yard touchdown that broke the franchise record for the longest quarterback run and the longest quarterback touchdown run.

He became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for three or more touchdowns and rush for over 140 yards in a single game.

The second-year quarterback was sacked just twice, and didn't turn the ball over.

The Bears lost to the Dolphins, 35-32. But, over the last three weeks, Fields has led the offense to average 31.3 points per contest.

He deserves the accolade for offensive player of the week after keeping a lowly Bears offense competitive with the Dolphins.

