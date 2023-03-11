Bears' Justin Fields MVP odds for 2023 jump after Panthers trade

Justin Fields MVP odds for 2023 jump after trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears' trade to surrender the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers moved the betting needles. Not only did the trade increase the Bears' odds to win the 2023 Super Bowl, but it also increased Justin Fields' odds to win the NFL MVP award next season.

Fields' odds are now 20-1, set at +2000 on PointsBet. That means if you place a $100 bet on Fields to win the 2023 MVP award, and he does, you would win $2000.

Fields has the 10th-best odds to win the award, according to PointsBet. There are nine other quarterbacks in front of Fields, headlined by Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes.

The Bears added wide receiver D.J. Moore to their roster on Friday, as well as the No. 9 pick, the No. 61 pick, a 2024 first-round selection and a 2025 second-round pick. They received a haul for the No. 1 pick and seemingly increased their odds for success in 2023.

Last season, Fields notched an entertaining year. He nearly broke the single-season rushing record for a quarterback, running for over 1,100 yards. He broke a slew of records, NFL and franchise, with his work on the ground.

Surely, the addition of Moore will give Fields additional support to blossom in the passing game.

