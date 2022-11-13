Bears' Justin Fields has more rushing yards than three NFL teams

Justin Fields has more rushing yards than three NFL teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields is a machine on the ground.

He has more rushing yards this season than three NFL teams – the Los Angeles Chargers, the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fields has 749 rushing yards this season, which is more than all three teams.

Over the past three weeks, he's rushed for 385 yards (128.3-yard average) and has two 60+ rushing touchdowns, which is a record for the Super Bowl era.

The Bears have the best rushing attack in the league, rushing for an NFL-best 195 yards per game. Behind Fields, the ground attack becomes even more lethal.

Since offensive coordinator Luke Getsy unveiled an offensive package specific to Fields running the ball himself, the offense has been super productive.

Dating back to the Patriots game – when Getsy unleashed quarterback-designed runs for Fields – the Bears are averaging 31 points per game.

The defense has been a bigger issue for the team, as they've allowed 32.2 points per game in the same time frame.

Despite the recent calamity for the Bears, Fields is continuing to prove his value on the ground.

