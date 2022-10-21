Bears' Justin Fields missed throw to Ryan Griffin, per Luke Getsy

Getsy ends debate: Fields missed throw to Griffin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Numerous missed opportunities in the Bears’ 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football led to the offense striking out completely in the red zone. There were bobbled balls, stuffed runs and pressure on Justin Fields. Arguably the biggest missed opportunity came on a play that was designed perfectly, but wasn’t executed properly: Fields’ missed connection to a wide open Ryan Griffin in the endzone.

After the game, Fields offered this explanation for why the offense whiffed on what should’ve been an easy score.

“He probably could have ran a little bit more, but he's wide open. I got to hit that. I'm an NFL quarterback. I got to hit that.”

And so a heated debate started between NFL experts and armchair analysts alike. Was Fields to blame for missing an easy layup? Or was it doomed because Griffin looked like he was wearing lead shoes?

On Friday, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy ended the debate.

“It's simple right? Guys did a good job. We just missed a throw. I don't think it's anything more than that.”

Looking back on the play, nearly everything worked as it should have. Before the snap, Equanimeous St. Brown motioned from the left to the right. As the ball was snapped he ran right back to the left. Fields first faked to Khalil Herbert in the backfield, then faked to St. Brown on the sweep. Griffin, who had been faking as a run blocker, then disengaged from his block to leak into the endzone completely uncovered. Fields threw the ball to space, but Griffin couldn’t get under it and the pass fell incomplete.

Now we know that the way the Bears see it, Fields should’ve put the ball right on his man.

