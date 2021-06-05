Bears' Justin Fields makes first dig at Packers rivalry

Fields digs in to Bears-Packers rivalry originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears used their first round pick wisely when they drafted a desperately needed quarterback in the first round. And, no only did they draft a quarterback, they drafted star Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields who now has something in common with Bears fans: he hates Green Bay.

Justin Fields already hates Green Baypic.twitter.com/7i7UMKnnaF — Bears Film Room (@BearsFilmRoom) June 4, 2021

While practicing throws last week at Halas Hall, a Bears staff member asked Fields who Fields' center was at Ohio State.

"Josh Myers," Fields said.

When asked if Myers got drafted, Fields replied, "To the wrong team."

"Who's that?" the staff member asked.

"The Packers," Fields said without hesitation.

Myers was drafted by the Packers in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Fields is already making a name for himself in Chicago and he hasn't even played in his first NFL game yet. He currently has the top third, fourth and fifth selling jerseys in the NFL, leading all rookies and quarterbacks on the list.

And if there wasn't a reason to love Fields already, this quip should do it. Here's to many more Fields quips about Green Bay this season.

