Bears’ Justin Fields led rookie QBs in passer rating under pressure in preseason

There was added excitement with the Bears this preseason, which marked the live action debut of rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who gave many a first glimpse at exactly what he’s capable of doing in the NFL.

With concerns surrounding the Bears’ starting offensive line, which didn’t assemble in a preseason game until the finale with Fields, Chicago’s backup offensive line was worse, which often left Fields running for his life.

With that in mind, there was no rookie quarterback better under pressure this preseason than Fields, who had a 111.6 passer rating when there was pressure in his face.

Justin Fields: 111.6 passer rating when under pressure this preseason 1st among rookie QBs 🥇 pic.twitter.com/bEQEg6nDwM — PFF (@PFF) August 30, 2021

In three preseason games, Fields completed 30-of-49 passes for 368 yards with three touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 96.98 passer rating during roughly six quarters of play. He also added 92 yards on 11 rushes and a score.

But, as we all know, stats don’t tell the whole story, starting with Fields’ 61% completion percentage, as there were quite a few drops by receivers throughout all three outings.

While Fields never got a chance to play with Chicago’s starting skill players, including Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney, Fields made the most of his opportunities, where he worked primarily with second and third stringers, including tight end Jesse James and wide receiver Rodney Adams.

Now, the next time we see Fields will be when he takes over as starting quarterback at some point during his rookie season.

