Bears' Justin Fields leads all quarterbacks in QBR for Week 13

Justin Fields led all quarterbacks in QBR for Week 13, outside of the Bucs-Saints MNF game.

The Bears' second-year quarterback recorded a 90.6 QBR for Week 13, 0.1 points higher than Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Ironically, both Fields and Mahomes lost in Week 13.

Nonetheless, Fields' ability to top the charts against their division rival, while combatting a left shoulder injury, is inherently impressive.

Rodgers finished 14th amongst all quarterbacks, recording a 51.9 QBR. He finished one spot below Brock Purdy, the Mr. Irrelevant quarterback who led the 49ers to victory over the Dolphins.

Fields finished Sunday's game against the Packers with a season-high 254 passing yards along with a 55-yard rushing touchdown he escaped from the Packers' defense in the first quarter.

He completed 80 percent of his 25 passing attempts and avoided a single sack for the first time all season, despite facing one of the better defensive fronts in the league.

On the flip side, Fields threw for two late-game interceptions, which cost the Bears a chance to compete with the Packers. Green Bay scored 18 points in the fourth quarter to lift them over the Bears for the eighth straight game.

Rodgers has a 25-5 career record against the Bears. The Packers surpassed the Bears for the most franchise wins in history, locking in their 787th win on Sunday.

Yet, the Bears and Fields were able to come away with some positives, one in the form of his QBR ranking.

