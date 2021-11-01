Bears’ Justin Fields on his improbable touchdown run: ‘It’s just all instincts’

The Chicago Bears lost their third straight game in a 33-22 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. But there was a silver lining in rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ impressive performance.

Fields looked the part of a franchise quarterback against the 49ers, where he made plays with his arm and legs, which included a beautiful touchdown pass to Jesse James and Fields’ first 100-yard rushing game.

But perhaps his most impressive feat — and the one that showcased why the Bears traded up for him in the NFL draft — was an improbable 22-yard touchdown run on fourth down.

Trailing seven points early in the fourth quarter, Fields marched his team down to the San Francisco 22-yard line. When faced with a fourth-and-1, Fields turned what should’ve been a turnover on downs into a magical 22-yard touchdown run.

“It’s just all instincts right there,” Fields said. “Just try and make the play on fourth-and-1 and just get the first down.”

Fields, being the leader that he is, shared the credit with his teammates for helping the play come to fruition.

“It shows that you know they want to win,” Fields said. “It’s just effort at that point. I mean, because that wasn’t planned that wasn’t part of the play, but that just shows you what kind of guys those are and that they’re not going to stop until the whistle blows.”

While it’s difficult to see the bright side in a loss, it certainly helps when your rookie quarterback is coming of age right before your eyes.

