Bears' Justin Fields on illness: 'I could’ve played a game today'

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Fields on illness: 'I could’ve played a game today' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After missing Bears practice on Wednesday due to an illness, Justin Fields was healthy enough to practice on Thursday. Further, Fields said he didn’t feel any lingering effects from his sickness while practicing.

“I felt perfectly fine today in practice,” Fields said. “I could’ve played a game today. It’s good.”

Fields didn’t participate at all in Wednesday’s practice since he was feeling headachy and had a cough for a couple of days. Despite the illness, Fields was present at Halas Hall on Wednesday and was able to continue preparations for this Sunday’s game against the Eagles. Unless Fields’ sickness worsens, it appears he’s on track to play.

The Bears aren’t totally out of the woods with sick players, though. David Montgomery was downgraded from a full participant on Wednesday to DNP on Thursday with an illness.

Fields missed the final game of last season because he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He also missed one game this season due to a shoulder injury.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!