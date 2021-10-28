Bears' Justin Fields: I'd like to score more touchdowns

Bears' Fields: I'd like to score more touchdowns originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears suffered its worst loss of the season — a 38-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — where Justin Fields threw zero touchdowns, three interceptions and fumbled three times.

The first round pick out of Ohio State was successful in college, leading the team to a 20-2 record that saw back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time in school history. His Run Pass Options (RPOs) were effective with the Buckeyes, but the successful RPOs ran in college haven't translated well on an NFL stage.

Fields was recently asked if he would like to do more RPO's and play action, per Chicago Bears sideline reporter Mark Grote.

Bears QB Justin Fields asked if he'd like to do more RPO's and play action:



"I'd like to score touchdowns." #Bears — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) October 27, 2021

"I'd like to score touchdowns," Fields said.

After earning his first win as a starter against the Detroit Lions in Week 4, Fields followed up by throwing his first NFL career touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders one week later. He threw his second in his first rivalry game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 6.

The 11th overall pick, Fields' two touchdowns are the lowest among first round quarterbacks drafted this season. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones leads the rookie quarterbacks with nine touchdowns, followed by Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence with seven touchdowns, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson with four touchdowns and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance with three touchdowns.

Despite an offensive rough patch, Fields feels that the team will soon have a breakout win.

