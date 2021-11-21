Bears' Justin Fields hurt, Andy Dalton in at quarterback

Justin Fields hurt, Andy Dalton in at quarterback originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The bad run of Bears injury news over the past week has somehow gotten worse. In the early stages of the third quarter, Justin Fields headed into the blue medical tent on the sideline, then went into the locker room with trainers.

The Bears announced Fields had suffered a ribs injury, and the following drive Andy Dalton took over.

Fields is currently questionable to return.

Fields was struggling before he exited the game. In just over one half of play, he had completed only 4-11 passes for 79 yards. He added 23 rushing attempts on four carries too.

