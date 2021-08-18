Bears’ Justin Fields held out of practice with groin soreness

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Adam Hoge
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Justin Fields misses practice, should still play vs Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST – The Bears’ invasive injury bug has now struck the team’s rookie quarterback.

Justin Fields was held out of Wednesday’s practice at Halas Hall in what was described by head coach Matt Nagy as a “super conservative” decision after the quarterback dealt with groin soreness Tuesday.

“We just got to be smart. And it doesn't make sense right now to push the limits with him and take a chance of making it more sore,” Nagy said.

Second-year tight end Cole Kmet was also held out with hamstring tightness.

“Cole Kmet and Justin Fields are two guys we are going to be extremely conservative with,” Nagy said. “So those two guys we're going pull back.”

The Bears’ roster of healthy players is so limited that Nagy opted to pull the pads off mid-way through Wednesday’s practice. They got the rest of their reps in without pads.

The good news for Fields is that the plan is still for him to play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Bills. In fact, the decision to hold him out of practice was made with the game in mind.

“Every day from here up until Saturday, we just gotta be careful with him, because the plan is we want to be able to evaluate him,” Nagy said. “I think if we asked you guys, would you rather him not practice today and play Saturday, or practice today and not play Saturday, what would you all pick? So you all can't get mad that he's not practicing today. We're trying to be smart with him.”

Interestingly, Tuesday’s practice was probably Fields’ worst of training camp. For a guy that has shown pinpoint accuracy in most practices, the rookie was off the mark often.

“He was a little sore and Justin is the last one that is going to tell you that that's an excuse,” Nagy said. “I mean, he was pissed off at some of the throws and just the way, in general, yesterday we were all -- I didn't think offensively we had a very good day. We were able to watch the film last night, go through it and correct it and see why and stuff.”

Recommended Stories

  • Stroud is frontrunner as freshmen battle for Buckeyes QB job

    None of the three freshmen competing to start at quarterback for No. 4 Ohio State has thrown a pass in a college football game.

  • Florida’s outdoor workers could lose billions as climate change makes it too hot to work

    Climate change, if left unchecked, could make outdoor work in notoriously hot Florida even more unbearable and unhealthy, and a new report shows it could also make that work less profitable.

  • Bears’ Justin Fields sitting out Wednesday’s practice with groin issue

    The Bears are being "extremely conservative" with Justin Fields, who has a groin issue. The plan remains for him to play Saturday vs. Bills.

  • Illini turn to Bret Bielema to keep building in Big Ten

    With a new coaching staff and a host of new players, Illinois enter the season as a bit of a mystery in the Big Ten Conference. The biggest question is what kind of team can new coach Bret Bielema assemble and how will it differ from that of his famous predecessor, Lovie Smith? Bielema, the former Wisconsin coach, replaced Smith at the end of last season.

  • A.J. Brown: Being Julio Jones’ teammate has been “incredible”

    After campaigning hard for the Titans to trade for Julio Jones, A.J. Brown is still happy it happened. Brown was already becoming a star receiver in his own right, having started his career with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. He was also named to his first Pro Bowl in 2020, making 70 receptions for 1,075 yards with [more]

  • Why Eagles' Jalen Hurts is suddenly getting a lot of positive buzz

    The Eagles are sneakily building up momentum as Week 1 inches closer, and a lot of it has to do with the man wearing No. 1. By Adam Hermann

  • Dalton dealing with hype surrounding Bears QB Fields

    Quarterback Andy Dalton has the support of Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy even if it’s apparent the allegiance of fans at Soldier Field rests elsewhere. The Bears have a unique quarterback situation with popular rookie Justin Fields not expected to win the starting spot away from Dalton for opening day despite eye-opening play in the first preseason game, a 20-13 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday. At least judging from fan reaction against Miami, it could be Dalton fighting an uphill battle even though he owns the job.

  • Surgery for Bears OL Teven Jenkins; QB Justin Fields injured

    The Chicago Bears are now without both of their top two draft picks. Coach Matt Nagy on Wednesday said quarterback Justin Fields was out of practice due to a groin injury, while second-round pick, offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, was facing back surgery. The injury to Fields is considered minor but Jenkins has been out all of training camp after suffering back injury symptoms during the four days rookies were allowed to practice just before the start of regular training camp.

  • Clemson quarterback commitment earns coveted 5-star ranking

    That makes that two-five star commits for the Tigers in the Class of 2022.

  • Bears rookie OT Teven Jenkins to have back surgery, team hopes he'll return this season

    Jenkins had a back injury in college, which may have been why he fell to the second round in the 2021 draft.

  • Saints sign rookie cornerback Bryan Mills after tryout

    New Orleans Saints sign former Seahawks rookie cornerback Bryan Mills after tryout:

  • Lions ownership issues statement on the release of long snapper Don Muhlbach

    Owner Sheila Ford Hamp called Muhlbach "one of the Detroit Lions all-time greats"

  • Storylines to watch during week 2 of the NFL preseason

    Week 2 of the NFL preseason kicks off Thursday night. From QB battles to rookies vying for more playing time to even some potential NFL history, what are the storylines to watch for?

  • DE Charles Omenihu likes the Texans’ new defensive scheme

    Houston Texans defensive end Charles Omenihu likes the new defensive scheme as it allows him to generate pressure from multiple looks.

  • Bears roster bubble: 10 players who need a strong performance vs. Bills

    Here are some Bears players who need a strong performances against the Bills to help their cause toward earning a roster spot.

  • Wild overreactions to NFL preseason action

    Andy Behrens is joined by Dave Kluge from Fantasy Pros to talk about some wild overreactions coming out the first full week of NFL preseason action. Is Justin Fields the new Patrick Mahomes? Is Malcolm Brown the starting RB in Miami? Is Terrace Marshall WR1 in Carolina? Have the Broncos found a franchise QB? What should we make of Rhamondre Stevenson’s big game?

  • Packers preseason highlights: Oren Burks flashes potential against Texans

    The Packers got an encouraging performance from LB Oren Burks to open the preseason.

  • U.S. military 'in communication with' Taliban -Kirby

    Kirby also confirmed at a news conference that U.S. military commanders were in regular communication with Taliban leaders in an effort to keep Kabul airport secure for evacuations. U.S. forces took charge of the airport - their only way to fly out of Afghanistan - on Sunday, as the militants wound up a week of rapid advances by taking over Kabul without a fight, 20 years after they were ousted by a U.S.-led invasion.As they rush to evacuate diplomats and civilians, foreign powers are assessing how to respond to the new rulers in Kabul, who forbade women from working and girls from going to school when they were last in power from 2001-2006.U.S. military flights evacuating diplomats and civilians from Afghanistan restarted on Tuesday after the runway at Kabul airport was cleared of thousands desperate to flee following the Taliban's sudden takeover of the capital.

  • Teven Jenkins having back surgery

    When the Bears signed veteran tackle Jason Peters this week, it was a sign that they were not counting on second-round pick Teven Jenkins being ready to start the season at left tackle. That fear was well founded. Jenkins has missed all of training camp with a back injury and head coach Matt Nagy said [more]

  • Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy not rushing rookie QB Justin Fields before he’s ready

    The Bears are in need of a franchise quarterback, but head coach Matt Nagy is just fine waiting until Justin Fields is ready.