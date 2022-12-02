Bears' Justin Fields healthy enough to play against Packers

Justin Fields has green light to start against Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields is medically cleared to play against the Packers this Sunday. The Bears released their final injury report of the week on Friday, and Fields was a full participant for the second day in a row. More importantly, he had no injury designation next to his name. He’s not doubtful or questionable, he’s healthy.

The most surprising turn in Fields’ availability came on Thursday, when Fields was a full participant in practice for the first time since Week 11. The news came just hours after offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said he expected the quarterback to be limited throughout the week, and be a game-time decision on Sunday.

“He’s shown grit and toughness throughout the whole year,” said Matt Eberflus. “His ability to come back this fast through injury and to go out there and play is a big boost for our offense and it shows the kind of guys that we want. We want guys that are tough, that are physical, and again, he’s been medically cleared to play. He’s 100%. Going forward, we’ll see where it goes. Hopefully it keeps trending that way and go from there.”

Fields suffered a separated shoulder with partially torn ligaments in the waning stages of the Falcons, and the injury held him out of the Jets game the following week. Fields has progressed enough from the injury that both Fields and the team believe he’s strong enough to protect himself from further injury to the shoulder.

