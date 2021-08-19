Bears' Justin Fields gets love in funny SNL Superfans spoof

Ninkovich channels Superfans in funny call for Fields to start originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Fans who have clamored for Justin Fields to start for the Bears in Week 1, since Day 1, might earn the condescending nickname of “meatball.” But former Patriots star and Blue Island native Rob Ninkovich is taking “meatball” to the next level, all the way to “meatball sub.”

On “Get Up,” Ninkovich put on his best Chitown accent and read a letter he “received” from SNL’s world famous “Super Fans.”

“Dear Sir, one Andy Dalton,” Ninkovich said. “We, Da Bears Superfans, have decided your time has come and gone. Da Bears will be led by the young, terrific leader, Justin Fields, to Super Bowl 55 (sic). Da Bears, Super Bowl 55 champs, led by Justin. Thank you.”

While Ninkovich’s bit was certainly a joke, the quarterback competition in Chicago could be serious business faster than the Bears expected. Matt Nagy and co. have maintained they won’t rush Fields into action until he’s ready. But Fields has continued to stack good practices and looked great in the second half of the team’s first preseason game.

Next step for Fields will be a repeat performance against the Bills on Saturday. If he succeeds again, calls for Fields to start may move from the “meatball” zone into the haute cuisine of football talk.

