Bears’ Justin Fields, DJ Moore building chemistry in OTAs

The Bears are hoping that Justin Fields and DJ Moore become the NFL’s next great quarterback-receiver duo.

All eyes will be on Fields and Moore throughout the summer, where they’re looking to build that chemistry heading into the 2023 season. Offseason workouts and training camp practices will help strengthen their connection.

That growing chemistry was evident during Tuesday’s Organized Team Activities (OTAs) practice, where Fields and Moore had the play of the day. Fields connected with Moore deep down the right sideline, where Moore beat Kindle Vildor and made a diving catch.

Sure, it’s one play during an unpadded practice. But it’s a glimpse of what’s to come once they really start to jell.

“It’s still a work in progress,” Moore said Tuesday. “Today was a good day to jump start us.”

Moore expects to be in a good position with Fields when it comes to chemistry after OTAs and veteran minicamp.

“I want to say probably to the end of OTA and through minicamp and then starting back up, you know you got that break, and then you gotta start it all over again,” Moore said. “Going into training camp, probably about two to three days to get back on track where we ended in OTAs.”

