Bears’ Justin Fields, DJ Moore among best new pairings in 2023

With the emphasis on Bears quarterback Justin Fields taking the next step in the passing game, general manager Ryan Poles landed him a bonafide No. 1 wide receiver in DJ Moore in the trade of the first overall pick in the NFL draft. And it’s already paid dividends.

Fields and Moore were the talk of the offseason program with how quickly their chemistry came on, where they made impressive plays on a daily basis. While we’ve yet to see them in live action together, all indications are this duo can be something special for Chicago.

NFL.com’s Kevin Patra agrees, ranking Fields and Moore among the best new veteran pairings for the 2023 season.

Even after a robust payday last offseason, Moore remains an underrated playmaker nationally. He owns the ability to make contested catches and the power and afterburners to gain chunk yards after the catch. Moore put up three 1,000-yard seasons in a mostly dysfunctional Panthers offense. He’s a legit No. 1 threat defenses must account for on every play. Moore’s ability to win off the line of scrimmage will immediately boost Fields. Last season, the Bears quarterback routinely had to wait awhile for his receivers to come open — and yes, sometimes he took too long to process. Moore provides a target that’ll be available from hut.

Moore, who’s under contract through 2025, gives Fields the playmaker he’s been missing. We’ve seen how landing a top wideout has helped other young quarterbacks thrive in the NFL, and the Bears are hoping that’s the case with Fields and Moore.

Moore has quietly been one of the league’s best receivers, notching three 1,000-yard seasons in his first five seasons — and that was with questionable quarterback play. Now, he has the opportunity to thrive with Fields for the foreseeable future.

