Bears' Justin Fields on DJ Moore: 'I can tell he loves the game'

Justin Fields is not only wasting zero time working on his game this offseason, but building his connection with DJ Moore, his presumably No. 1 receiver next season.

And Fields is already a fan of Moore's.

"I've known DJ for a little bit now," Fields told ChicagoBears.com. "I can tell he loves the game, he's a hard worker and, of course, he's talented. He's proven that over the past few years playing with the Panthers.

"So, it's great to have him; another weapon to add to our offense. He's going to bring a lot of energy, a lot of leadership to the room. Everybody's excited to have him, so it's going to be fun."

The Bears traded for Moore during the first week of March, just after the NFL combine.

They gave Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer the coveted No. 1 overall pick in the draft, which they used on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, in exchange for Moore, the No. 9 pick, the No. 61 pick, a 2024 first-rounder and 2025 second-rounder.

Moore was the kicker in the trade, recently proven true by Ryan Poles during an NFL Plus interview with Cynthia Frelund. Instead of another No. 1 pick, the Bears wanted a bonafide game-changing veteran to add to the roster. They got Moore.

And upon touchdown (no pun intended) from Carolina to Chicago, Fields rolled out the red carpet for Moore and his family, taking them out to dinner. This was just before Moore and Fields joined the other wide receivers, Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool, at a Chicago Bulls game during their regular season.

"I think it's important, being the quarterback, for me to build that camaraderie with everyone," Fields said. "His first night here, I went out to eat with him and his family. That was cool to get to know him a little bit. We didn't know each other that well at that point, but the more time we've spent with each other the more comfortable we've gotten around each other. He's a great person and, of course, a great football player."

A veteran move by the third-year quarterback, indeed. Another example of Fields displaying his leadership and commitment to the Bears' organization.

You can only sit back and smile if you're a Bears fan. All we can do now is wait for the season to start and, hopefully, watch the magic unfold between the highly-touted Fields-Moore duo.

