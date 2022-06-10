Bears’ Justin Fields, Darnell Mooney have worked together nonstop this offseason

Bears quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver Darnell Mooney have been virtually inseparable this offseason.

The young pair have been training together since the first day of the NFL offseason, where they’ve been working on strengthening their connection.

There’s plenty of reasons to be excited about the potential of the Fields-Mooney pairing in 2022. With an unproven receiving corp, Mooney is Fields’ top option. So it’s no surprise they’ve been working nonstop together.

“Almost every week,” Mooney said, via The Gadsden Times. “But we get to work every time, every chance we get for sure. Like, any off-time, any time after practice. I mean, we we continuously work nonstop.”

The Bears are implementing a new offense under offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, and it’s been described as “very quarterback friendly.” From what we’ve heard this offseason, it involves a lot of what Fields does best, including utilizing his mobility and deep-ball accuracy.

There’s been plenty of criticism for how Chicago has handled Fields this offseason, including a questionable supporting cast. But Mooney is expecting big things from his quarterback in 2022.

“He’s going to be amazing,” Mooney said.

