Bears' Justin Fields courtside for Sky at WNBA Finals

Bears' Justin Fields shows courtside love for Sky originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields continues to show his support for Chicago sports.

Fields and Roquan Smith were seen at a sold-out Wintrust Arena supporting the Chicago Sky as they faced the Phoenix Mercury in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals. And not to spark a Cubs vs. Sox/ John Cusack debate, but Fields was wearing a White Sox hat.

The Sky and the Mercury are tied 1-1 in the series. The Sky dominated the first half both offensively and defensively, leading Phoenix 46-24. Sky guard Kahleah Copper led the offense with 20 points (game high).

From wearing Chicago Blackhawks hats, to receiving a standing ovation at Wrigley Field and throwing out the ceremonial first pitch for the Chicago White Sox, Fields keeps on reciprocating Chicago's warm-welcome.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

