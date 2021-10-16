Bears' Justin Fields courtside for Sky at WNBA Finals
Bears' Justin Fields shows courtside love for Sky originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Rookie quarterback Justin Fields continues to show his support for Chicago sports.
Justin Fields and Roquan Smith pic.twitter.com/toIzvcqwlJ
— Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤𝔻 ▶️ (@_MarcusD3_) October 16, 2021
Fields and Roquan Smith were seen at a sold-out Wintrust Arena supporting the Chicago Sky as they faced the Phoenix Mercury in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals. And not to spark a Cubs vs. Sox/ John Cusack debate, but Fields was wearing a White Sox hat.
The Sky and the Mercury are tied 1-1 in the series. The Sky dominated the first half both offensively and defensively, leading Phoenix 46-24. Sky guard Kahleah Copper led the offense with 20 points (game high).
From wearing Chicago Blackhawks hats, to receiving a standing ovation at Wrigley Field and throwing out the ceremonial first pitch for the Chicago White Sox, Fields keeps on reciprocating Chicago's warm-welcome.
