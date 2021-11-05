Bears’ Justin Fields confirms he’s vaccinated against COVID-19

The Bears are recovering from a COVID-19 outbreak within the facility over the last few weeks, where several players and coaches tested positive for COVID-19 or were placed in COVID protocols.

With the controversy surrounding Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers testing positive for COVID-19 — and the truth being revealed that he’s not vaccinated — it wasn’t a surprise that Bears quarterback Justin Fields was asked about his vaccination status.

So is Fields vaccinated against COVID-19?

“Yeah,” he told reporters Thursday.

Which is a relief to know given the differences for vaccinated and unvaccinated players. Unvaccinated players that test positive for COVID-19 are required to miss, at minimum, 10 days and must be asymptotic — and have two negative tests 24 hours apart — before they return. Vaccinated players need just two negative tests 24 hours apart before they can return to the team.

Over the last few weeks, outside linebacker Robert Quinn, running back Damien Williams, tight end Jimmy Graham and head coach Matt Nagy were among those on the COVID list. Where things stand, right tackle Germain Ifedi is the only player left on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

