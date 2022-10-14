Bears' Justin Fields claims pass interference on throw to Pettis

Fields claims pass interference on throw to Pettis originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

If you're looking for analysis from Justin Fields of Dante Pettis' drop in the endzone on the final drive, here it is.

"That was a PI (pass interference) that we didn't get," Fields said.

Despite the validity of Fields' comment, the NFL can fine him for his postgame comments about the officiating.

According to NFL rules, "Public criticism by players or club employees of game officials or officiating is prohibited and is subject to fines and/or suspensions."

In this play, Commanders safety Darrick Forrest trailed Pettis in the endzone. When Fields lobbed the ball to the corner, Forrest hung onto Pettis' arms and contested the catch with arguably too much illegal contact.

Forrest and Pettis were shaken up after the play. Yet, no penalty was called.

On the ensuing play, Darnell Mooney failed to haul in a catch at the goal line, and the Bears fell to their third straight loss and fourth of the season.

