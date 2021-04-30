Bears' Justin Fields chooses side in Cubs-White Sox fandom

Tim Stebbins
1 min read
Justin Fields chooses side(s) in Cubs-Sox fandom originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields is the talk of Chicago sports these days after the Bears traded up to select the Ohio State product 11th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

But as conversations swirl around whether Fields will become the franchise quarterback Chicagoans greatly desire, there's one important question to get out of the way first.

Cubs or White Sox?

"Ooh," Fields said Friday on ESPN 1000's "Waddle & Silvy. "I'm going to go with White Cubs. I'm definitely half and half right now."

Pro move by the rookie, who was a touted high school shortstop himself.

For what it's worth, the Georgia native attended Monday's Cubs-Braves game down in Atlanta, so maybe the North Side has a leg up on the South Side.

Then again, White Sox fans' reactions during Thursday's game against Detroit to the Bears drafting Fields were amazing.

Whether it's Cubs, Sox or some combination of the two, both sides of town certainly will unite in hopes of Fields being the long-term QB answer to bring the Bears another Super Bowl.

