Bears’ Justin Fields appreciated Teven Jenkins sticking up for him following sideline hit

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been under duress for most of his rookie season, and he took some shots against the Vikings during Monday night’s 17-9 loss.

For awhile, the refs did little to protect Fields, allowing some big hits without penalties. Which is why rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins had to take matters into his own hands.

Fields took a late shot out of bounds — which wasn’t flagged — and it garnered a reaction out of Jenkins, who got into the face of the Vikings defender for going after Fields.

Jenkins was flagged for unnecessary roughness, which garnered a response out of right tackle Germain Ifedi, who shoved Jenkins and seemed to be yelling at him not to react.

But that’s not how Bears fans responded, as they loved that an offensive lineman was finally sticking up for their quarterback. And it sounds like Fields felt the same.

“I liked him sticking up for me,” Fields said. “That’s what I think we need more of.”

Justin Fields said he liked what Teven Jenkins did after he took a shot near the sideline. "I liked him sticking up for me. That's what I think we need more of." — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) December 21, 2021

The move cost the Bears 15 yards, which is why Fields cautioned Jenkins about doing it between the whistles.

“I told him I like what he did there and I appreciated, but at the same time you’ve got to be smart,” Fields said. “I definitely love the mindset.”

Let’s hope the Bears can build an offensive line around Fields that embraces that mindset.

List