Bears' Justin Fields among top-selling NFL jerseys of 2022

Justin Fields among top-selling NFL jerseys of 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears had plenty of positives in 2022 despite their 3-14 record.

The franchise secured the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 1947. Matt Eberflus emerged as a competent head coach in his first season. And most importantly, Justin Fields showed flashes of stardom in his second year as the Bears' quarterback.

There was another positive sign, on a much smaller scale, on Friday when the NFL revealed its top 10 best-selling jerseys of 2022. Fields' blue and orange No. 1 jersey came in as the ninth-most popular set, according to the Official NFL Shop.

It might not seem like much, but seeing Fields' name alongside NFL stars is notable. He beat out Tom Brady and came in just behind All-Pro selections Justin Jefferson and Jalen Hurts. Bills quarterback Josh Allen topped the list.

Fields finished his sophomore campaign with 2,242 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 starts. He was electric on the ground, totaling 1,148 rushing yards and eight rushing scores.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!