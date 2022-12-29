Bears are just 279 rushing yards away from setting single-season franchise record

For all the ups and downs (mostly downs) of the Chicago Bears’ 2022 campaign, their impressive ability to run the ball with Justin Fields, David Montgomery, and Khalil Herbert has been nothing short of spectacular to watch on Sundays. They currently lead the NFL in total rushing yards, and with contributions from Darrynton Evans, Trestan Ebner, and their various speedy receivers, the team has a real chance to break their single-season franchise rushing yardage record over the next two weeks.

They’ll need to average just under 150 rushing yards per game to accomplish this herculean feat, but with the talent at their disposal and lack of an established passing game, they just might be able to make it happen. Justin Fields has rushed for over 100 yards in two contests this season and has gone for more than eighty yards in four others.

Coupled with Montgomery and Herbert, Fields has a legitimate shot to help lead the Bears to a win in Week 17 with Chicago’s ground game playing a featured role when they take the field. Head coach Matt Eberflus knows that his team isn’t in contention for the playoffs and that setting a new high over a long-held franchise record could be the lipstick on this pig of his first season at the helm of the Bears organization.

The previous franchise-best mark for rushing yards in a season was set by the 1984 Bears team led by legendary running back Walter Payton, who rushed for 1,684 yards, the second-most in a single season in his career.

Though they won’t have the benefit of an all-time great running back to help push them over the 279-yard threshold in these final games, Fields’ abilities should serve the Bears well as they look to break this record. The end is in sight for Chicago’s season, and setting this high-water mark would be their most impressive team accomplishment to date.

