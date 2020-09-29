Bears jump two spots in Week 4 NFL Power Rankings

The Chicago Bears improved their record to 3-0 this season after another heart-stopping fourth-quarter victory over the Atlanta Falcons, 30-26, on Sunday.

It marked the second 16-point fourth-quarter comeback for the Bears this season. No team in NFL history has ever recorded two fourth-quarter comebacks like that in the same season, let alone twice in three weeks.

Chicago’s win was only part of the story in Week 3. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky was benched in the second half for Nick Foles, who threw three touchdowns in the final quarter and put the Trubisky era out of its misery.

Matt Nagy already named Foles the starter for Week 4’s game against the Colts and made sure it was clear that this isn’t a one week move.

Maybe NFL pundits will have more confidence in Chicago now that there’s a capable NFL starter behind center. The Touchdown Wire’s latest NFL Power Rankings certainly suggest that’s the case. They have the Bears on the rise.

Chicago jumped two spots to No. 14:

All Foles did was to come off the bench cold and threw three fourth-quarter touchdowns, with a far better understanding of what was to be done. It’s not as if Foles is the long-term answer either, but he at least gives the Bears a chance to be competitive in the passing game.

Nagy said Foles brought a calming effect to the offense in Week 3, but really, he ignited a dormant passing game that looked more capable of connecting on plays downfield than it has at any point in the last several years.

The Bears have a winnable game against the Colts on Sunday, and if they improve to 4-0, their climb in the power rankings will only continue.