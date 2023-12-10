Bears jump out to 10-0 first-quarter lead over Lions

When the Bears and Lions met in Week 11, the Bears led most of the game before a furious fourth-quarter comeback won it for the Lions.

So perhaps the Lions have the Bears right where they want them: Today the Bears are out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.

Justin Fields already has 47 rushing yards, D.J. Moore has a 16-yard touchdown run, and it's been all Chicago so far today.

The Lions have struggled this season to put together strong 60-minute performances, but they've usually found a way to win even when they haven't played well all game. They'll need to do that again today after an ugly first quarter.