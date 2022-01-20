Bears’ Jimmy Graham is finalist for Salute to Service Award

Bears tight end Jimmy Graham has been named a finalist for USAA’s Salute to Service Award, which recognizes NFL players for their commitment to serving the military, veterans and their families.

Graham, who was also recognized as the Bears’ nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year, is being honored for his work with the Jimmy Graham Foundation, which supports men and women who serve or have served in the military. It’s a cause he’s supported throughout his NFL career.

This season, Graham donated tickets to every Bears home game for the team’s Boeing Military Salute honoree, who is recognized during the game. He also donated the costs of 250 Thanksgiving boxes distributed to veterans by Midwest Veterans Closet, which included personally-signed notes from Graham.

Here’s a statement from USAA Senior Vice President of Military Affairs, Vice Admiral (Ret.) John Bird:

“From advocacy and support to our currently serving military to ensuring our veterans successfully transition with employment after their service as well as supporting military children, all three finalists for the eleventh annual ‘Salute to Service Award presented by USAA’ should be recognized for their commitment to America’s military community. We thank and deeply appreciate Jarret, Jimmy, and Andrew for joining USAA in always honoring and serving our military, veterans, and their families, and encourage all Americans to follow their lead in participating in acts of service and support for our military.”

The Salute to Service Award recipient will be recognized during NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 10.

List