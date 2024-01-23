Bears’ Jim Dray to serve as offensive line coach at Senior Bowl

The Chicago Bears will have at least one coaching representative at the Senior Bowl this year.

Bears tight ends coach Jim Dray will serve as an offensive line coach for the National Team at the Senior Bowl, along with Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Chris Cook.

Chicago needs to shore up the offensive line, and Dray will get an up-close look at some top talent like Taliese Fuaga, Jordan Morgan, Troy Fautanu and Jackson Powers-Johnson.

Last year, former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy served as the head coach of the American Team. Right tackle Darnell Wright was on that team, and he was eventually drafted by Chicago with the 10th overall pick.

The Bears have other assistant coaches that will be getting to work with some talented prospects. Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower will serve as the East head coach in the East-West Shrine Game while linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi will serve as the East’s defensive coordinator.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire