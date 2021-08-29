Bears’ Jesper Horsted made strong case for roster spot vs. Titans

The Chicago Bears closed out the preseason with a 27-24 win over the Tennessee Titans, where there were a handful of players looking to earn roster spots. But there was one in particular who might’ve just made the roster with his performance against the Titans.

Our Bears player of the game is tight end Jesper Horsted, who scored three touchdowns in his push to make the 53-man roster. Horsted led the Bears in receiving with five catches for 104 yards.

Horsted’s first touchdown was a beautiful back shoulder pass from Justin Fields, where Horsted made a great catch. He also caught two passes from Nick Foles, including a one-handed grab in the fourth quarter that sealed Chicago’s win over Tennessee.

“This is Year 3 and it feels great to be comfortable in the offense and not have to be out there thinking about my responsibilities,” Horsted told reporters. “I have great chemistry with all the quarterbacks from previous years and training camp, and I just felt very comfortable out there today and I think it showed.”

Horsted made a strong case for a roster spot with his performance in the preseason finale. But he knows it’s no guarantee.

“It’s just going to be kind of a waiting game,” Horsted said. “There’s a lot of really good people who flashed great film this camp, so I’m always competing against them. I feel like I played my best today, so [I’ll] just wait and see what Tuesday at 3 o’clock brings me.”

