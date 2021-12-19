Bears' Jaylon Johnson, Tashaun Gipson added to COVID-19 list

Bears add two defensive backs to COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears COVID-19 outbreak is up to 14 players. The team announced on Sunday that Jaylon Johnson and Tashaun Gipson had entered COVID protocols.

With Johnson and Gipson being added to the list, the entire Bears starting secondary is now dealing with the virus. In addition, backup defensive backs Xavier Crawford and DeAndre Houston-Carson have been ruled out for Monday Night’s game with injuries.

The full list of Bears players on the reserve/COVID-19 list is Johnson, Gipson, Eddie Jackson, Allen Robinson, Larry Borom, Artie Burns, Duke Shelley, Andy Dalton, Jesse James, Mario Edwards Jr., Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Ryan Nall, Isaiah Coulter and Sam Kamara. All three Bears coordinators are also in COVID protocols.

The NFL already postponed three games this week due to COVID-19 outbreaks on other teams, however they have yet to postpone the Bears game.

