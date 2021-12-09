Bears’ Jaylon Johnson learns reality of playing defense in today’s NFL

Hoge: Playing defense in today’s NFL isn’t easy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Covering DeAndre Hopkins in zone coverage, Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson passed the talented receiver off to a safety when Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray broke contain and was staring at a large patch of brown and green grass at Soldier Field.

Johnson was only five yards deep in the end zone when Murray reached the 15-yard-line, but the line of scrimmage was the 9-yard-line, so Johnson still had to respect a possible pass. Murray delivered a pump fake at the 10, but Johnson didn’t bite on it, seemingly giving the corner a huge advantage in the race to the front pylon. But as Murray tends to do, he delivered a quick false step to the inside to negate his own disadvantage.

Still, Murray and Johnson appeared to be on a collision course at the goal line with Johnson closing fast. It looked like the cornerback was about to deliver a blow to the MVP candidate as he tried to score, and then… Johnson just didn’t.

“It was just a split-second decision and that was the decision I made,” Johnson explained Thursday at Halas Hall.

At the very last moment, Johnson planted his left foot in the ground and ducked behind Murray as the quarterback flew past, conceding a touchdown that put the Cardinals up 14-0.

“I thought he could have taken a shot,” Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai said.

But… and there’s a very fair but…

“Would that have resulted in a penalty? Your guess is as good as mine,” Desai added.

This is today’s NFL. And it’s unlikely to change. The league’s emphasis on player safety has made it increasingly difficult to play defense, even when a running quarterback is very clearly in the act of running and a touchdown is on the line.

“Things are happening fast and they're going fast,” Johnson said. “In the moment, it's a split decision, and I didn't think that I was able to stop him from getting into the end zone. And I feel like if I did, you don't know what can go on. So honestly for me,

looking back at it, of course I can say yeah, I could have hit him or next time I'm going to hit him, but that's easy to say moving forward. In the moment, I didn't think that was the best decision.”

In this case, at the goal-line, the risk of a penalty was worth the reward of keeping Murray out of the end zone, and Johnson probably knows that now.

“We have to be OK if a guy is playing full speed and makes a split second decision and it doesn't go in our favor,” Desai said. “That’s part of the cost of doing business and I think our guys understand that. They have to make those split second decisions and we want to be physical and when we got a chance to keep anybody out of the end zone, we want to take our shot to keep our guys out of the end zone.”

In other words, Johnson should have taken the shot on Murray, and Desai told him as much. But that’s easier said from the press box or with the benefit of game film.

And then, Monday night, I watched the Patriots get called for a late hit out of bounds on a play where Bills quarterback Josh Allen was reaching for a first down and still very clearly in-bounds. And I’m not going to lie, it made me wonder if I was too hard on Johnson the day before.

“And didn't a college game have one of these fake slides show up last week? So to your point, it's not easy to make those decisions, but we have to coach through that and make the right decisions,” Desai said.

Technically, a quarterback loses his protection when he becomes a runner. But then again, he gains more protection as soon as he starts to slide. That’s why Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett created a stir in Saturday’s ACC championship when he froze the Wake Forest defense with a fake slide and ran an additional 40 yards for a touchdown.

It ain’t easy playing defense these days.

There’s also no question that officials have become conditioned to call more penalties when a collision involves a quarterback, even in situations like Murray’s run to the pylon and Allen’s reach for the first down, when both quarterbacks were essentially running backs.

Would the Patriots have been called for the same exact penalty had it been running back Devin Singletary reaching for the first down? Doubtful. It was a bad call regardless.

“100 percent,” Johnson said when asked if his mentality is different when he’s hitting a running quarterback vs a running back. “I mean, you can see that quarterbacks get hit different than running backs do. Often times, you get a hard hit on a quarterback, it's a flag. So I mean, just your approach to a quarterback is totally different. You're not going in to kill a quarterback like you are a running back or a wide receiver, just because of the rules and things like that.”

That’s another reason why quarterbacks like Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson are so valuable these days. Despite the obvious risk of injury, there’s a built-in advantage to running the football with your quarterback instead of your running back, because they are getting protected by the referees even when they shouldn’t.

“There's a reality that you're getting to that some of those (quarterbacks) still have protections when they're runners, but that's part of this,” Desai said. “That's part of this game, that's part of the NFL that we're in now and as a defensive coach you've got to coach through that.”

In this case, the coaching point was that Johnson should have taken a shot on Murray, especially because a touchdown was at stake. And as Desai explained, he’s willing to live with a penalty if a player is playing fast and physical — and not dirty.

“Obviously the head and neck area, we don't teach that, nor do we want to target those areas anyway and even launch at a target,” Desai said.

The defensive coordinator correctly pointed out that later in the game, safety Tashaun Gipson tried to keep Cardinals running back James Connor out of the end zone in almost the exact same situation. He also referenced the Bears’ first game against the Packers when safety Eddie Jackson hit Aaron Rodgers at the goal line on Rodgers’ now famous “I own you” touchdown.

“I think we are doing it and I think Jaylon thinks he probably could have taken a shot there,” Desai said. “And again, it's easier off the tape when you pause and don't pause.”

And it’s harder when you turn on a game the very next day and see a perfectly legal hit draw a flag.