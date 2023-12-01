Bears' Jaylon Johnson did a Randy Moss mooning celebration in Minnesota on Monday night

After Bears defensive back Jaylon Johnson intercepted a pass in Minnesota on Monday night, he ran into the end zone and paid tribute to Vikings great Randy Moss by mooning the crowd.

Few noticed at the time, but after the video of Johnson's full moon was posted on social media, Johnson confirmed on 670 The Score in Chicago that he was doing it to pay tribute to Moss, who famously mooned Packers fans at Lambeau Field in a January 2005 playoff game.

When Moss pulled that stunt, he was excoriated by Joe Buck, who was calling the game: "That is a disgusting act by Randy Moss and it's unfortunate that we had that on our air live. That is disgusting," Buck said at the time.

Buck was also calling Monday night's game, but the broadcast didn't show Johnson's celebration and Buck didn't comment on it.