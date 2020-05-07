Bears' Jaylon Johnson could be 'one of the best players' from 2020 NFL Draft

It's hard to find someone who didn't like the Bears picking Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson in the second round.

Johnson had plenty of first round grades, but multiple shoulder issues dropped his stock, and the Bears pounced. Starting left tackle Charles Leno Jr. has even chimed in already, telling the "Got 'Em Podcast" that, "[he] really enjoys watching [Johnson's] highlight tape. He can play some ball."

So what do those who coached him think? On the latest episode of the "Under Center Podcast," Laurence Holmes talked to Sharrieff Shah – Johnson's DB coach at Utah – about what the corner can bring to Chicago. You won't want to miss what Shah had to say. You can find the entire episode right here or in the embedded player below:

