The Bears will be moving two offensive lineman to the COVID-19 reserve list.

Bears offensive tackle Jason Spriggs tested positive for COVID-19, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Bears guard Germain Ifedi was identified as a high-risk close contact with Spriggs and will also go on the reserve list.

Spriggs will likely miss at least Sunday’s game against the Titans, while Ifedi can play if he continues testing negative.

Spriggs played 93 percent of the Bears’ offensive snaps on Sunday and Ifedi played 100 percent, so losing them would be a significant loss to Chicago’s offensive line.

Bears’ Jason Spriggs has COVID-19, Germain Ifedi was close contact originally appeared on Pro Football Talk