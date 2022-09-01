Bears' Jaquan Brisker confident he'll play Week 1 vs. 49ers

Jaquan Brisker: 'I’ll be 120%' by Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On a day when the Bears made six waiver claims, including 2021 first-round draft pick Alex Leatherwood, their biggest addition came from someone coming out of the trainers room. After missing the past several weeks with a thumb injury, Jaquan Brisker returned to practice on Wednesday.

The rookie safety was a limited participant, just taking a few reps in individual drills, but Matt Eberflus said Brisker looked good, and executed well. More importantly, Eberflus believes Brisker is on track to start in Week 1 against the 49ers. According to Brisker though, there’s no doubt that he’ll play.

“Oh yeah, definitely, I’ll be back,” Brisker said. “I feel like I’ll be 120% by the time I’m back. I feel like I’m ahead of schedule, which I am. The doctor did a great job, and I’m just going to continue to take it one day at a time.”

Brisker hurt his thumb in the Bears’ first preseason game against the Chiefs, but to this day he still doesn’t know exactly when it happened.

“I just know I came out to the sideline, got it taped up, had somebody pulling it. I just thought it was like one of them things. After the game, the trainers doing their job just told me to come in the morning and started messing with it, and it was like, you’ve got to go see the doctor.

“I thought I was going to practice the same day. I was just going in hoping I was going to speak to him for 30 seconds and walk right out, but pulled me in there for a little longer, so I knew it was something big. I just was like, ‘Good thing it’s just a thumb.’ I’m thankful it’s nothing else.”

Brisker is eager to practice in full, and play real football. He wants to prove that his one impressive drive against the Chiefs (two tackles, including one TFL, plus a PBU) wasn’t something he’ll do once in a blue moon. He wants to show that’s what he’ll bring on a consistent basis. Brisker also wants to introduce the world to his brand of safety play.

“Just come in, just show people who Jaquan Brisker really is. It’s just me, no one else.”

To Brisker that means a safety who can do anything. He can play in the box, he can range the backfield. Brisker doesn’t see himself as any particular type of safety and doesn’t want to be pigeon-holed into any definition of what type of player he is or isn’t.

“A lot of people have got to say I’m this or that. I’m not. I’m versatile. I’ve always been like that my whole career, and I will be like that here.”

Of course one of the biggest signatures of Brisker’s game is his knack for coming up with interceptions and forced fumbles. He’s eager to put that prowess on display, too.

“Trying to be the Takeaway King,” Brisker said. “Especially for this team, try leading turnovers and then take it back to the NFL. Hopefully that will come soon, and I’ll be a takeaway king for the NFL too.”

