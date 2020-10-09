Bears' James Daniels reportedly out for rest of 2020 season with pec tear

Report: James Daniels to miss rest of 2020 with pec tear originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It sounds like the Bears will be without James Daniels for the rest of the year.

After Daniels went to the locker room during the Bears' 20-19 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday night, reports surfaced that the team feared a season-ending pectoral injury. On Friday, NFL.com's Tom Pelissero confirmed those fears:

An MRI confirmed #Bears LG James Daniels suffered a torn pec last night and he’s done for the season, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 9, 2020

Because the team hadn't looked at Daniels' test results at the time of his Friday morning press conference, Matt Nagy couldn't confirm any details. He did, however, drop a hint about the team's plan in an answer about backup guard Alex Bars.

"It’s a tough situation to roll into if you’re Alex, coming in against that stout D-line," Nagy said. "I think that, again, effort-wise it’s good. There’s some technique things here or there. But for the most part, I was happy with how he (played). He had one or two in there -- there was one in there that they got; that’s a part of this game. But I have a lot of confidence in him. Just depending on what it is with James, it’ll have to be the next-man-up mentality.